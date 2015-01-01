Abstract

Increasingly vehicle automation may convey greater capability than it actually possesses. The emergence of highly capable vehicle automation (e.g., SAE Level 4) and the promise of driverless vehicles in the near future can lead drivers to inappropriately cede responsibility for driving to the vehicle with less capable automation (e.g., SAE Level 2). This inappropriate reliance on automation can compromise safety, and so we investigated how algorithms and instructions might mitigate overreliance. Seventy-two drivers, balanced by gender, between the ages of 25 and 55, participated in this study using a fixed-base driving simulator. Drivers were exposed to one of three vehicle steering algorithms: lane centering, lane keeping, or an adaptive combination. A gaze tracker was used to track eye glance behavior. While automation was engaged, participants were told they could interact with an email sorting task on a tablet positioned near the center stack. Changes in roadway demand--traffic approaching in the adjacent lane--varied across the drive. Instructions indicating the driver was responsible, in combination with the adaptive algorithm, led drivers to be particularly attentive to the road as the traffic approached them. These results also have implications for evaluating more capable automation (SAE Levels 4 and 5), where drivers need not attend to the road: unnecessary attention to roadway demands might indicate lack of trust and acceptance of control algorithms that guide driverless vehicles.

Language: en