SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Marumo Y, Nakanishi T, Yamazaki K, Suzuki H. Int. J. Automot. Eng. 2019; 10(1): 100-105.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Society of Automotive Engineering of Japan)

DOI

10.20485/jsaeijae.10.1_100

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study examines a driver assistance system to prevent unnecessary deceleration at a signalized intersection. The assistance system presents the distance required to pass through signalized intersections without decelerating. The driving simulator experiments are carried out to evaluate the performance of the system. The system encourages the earlier deceleration and prevents the unnecessary deceleration. These effects contribute to reduce the fuel consumption. In addition, the assistance system shortens drivers' reaction time to the emergency deceleration of the preceding vehicle in comparison with the conventional onboard monitor indication. This effect achieved the reduction of the collision risk to the preceding vehicle.


Language: en

Keywords

driver behavior; driver support / Eco Drive; human engineering; Signalized Intersection

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print