Abstract

This study examines a driver assistance system to prevent unnecessary deceleration at a signalized intersection. The assistance system presents the distance required to pass through signalized intersections without decelerating. The driving simulator experiments are carried out to evaluate the performance of the system. The system encourages the earlier deceleration and prevents the unnecessary deceleration. These effects contribute to reduce the fuel consumption. In addition, the assistance system shortens drivers' reaction time to the emergency deceleration of the preceding vehicle in comparison with the conventional onboard monitor indication. This effect achieved the reduction of the collision risk to the preceding vehicle.

