Abstract

The e-4WD(electric four wheel drive) is the system that transfer powers to wheels and has an electric motor and reduction gear unit on a rear wheel axle. Durability test mode for e-4WD system is required. In this study, several types of sensors were equipped on the electric vehicle which has e-4WD system to measure not only vehicle behaviors and driving torques, but also driving condition. As a result of the analysis on vehicle behaviors in each driving condition, the e-4WD module operating durability mode which is optimized for new hybrid plaform's dimension has been developed. System vibrational test method and revolutional test method for motor and reduction gear unit have also been developed. Moreover, the modeling that is available for developing accelerated durability test mode with only e-4WD Design parameters and driving condition has been studied.

