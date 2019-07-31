Abstract

The study was conducted in the Wa Municipality to investigate the reasons why motorcycle do not comply with traffic control signals. Though traffic control signals exist to regulate the movement of motorists in the municipality, they are violated by motorists especially by motor and tricycle riders. It is therefore a worrisome phenomenon, thus becoming an increasing concern among the law enforcement agencies. This is particularly so due to the increasing motorization in the Municipality. Therefore, in finding reasons for this incidence, the study sought to achieve the following objectives; the causes of motorists' disobedience towards traffic control signals; the roles of road safety stakeholders in enforcing traffic control signals compliance and the challenges in enforcing traffic signal compliance. The study was informed by two theories namely; the Theory of Planned Behaviours (TPB) and Normative Social Influence Theory (NSIT). Also, the study was conducted using qualitative approaches to source, process and analyse data. As a result, the data was collected using Focus Group Discussions (FGD) approach to solicit information from both motor and tricycle riders. Interview Guides were additionally used to gather data from the heads of the stakeholder institutions and that of the various Tricycle Riders Associations concerned in this study. Subsequently, the data collected was analysed using thematic and Leximancer analysis approaches. However, the major findings from the study were that, traffic noncompliance by motorcycle riders is caused by the attitudes and behaviours of the motor riders though some of the respondents held a divergent view, with the popular saying that, "traffic do not catch natives" and that is why they violate road traffic signals, but upon further analysis, it came to light that, it is attitudinal. Also, the study reveals that, there is little or no enforcement of road traffic signs or laws. Those who commit these acts are not arrested and punished by the law enforcement agencies. Furthermore, it was interesting to find out that, most of the motorcycle riders, particularly the tricycle riders are ignorant about road traffic signs, and therefore the study recommends a proactive public education and sensitization on the awareness of traffic control signals as well as ensuring effective enforcement of the road traffic laws in the Municipality Key words: motorcycle, control signals, disobedience, controlled intersections, law enforcement DOI: 10.7176/RHSS/9-14-17 Publication date:July 31st 2019

Language: en