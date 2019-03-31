Abstract

The purpose of this study was to determine workplace safety, employee job satisfaction and organizational commitment of Ambo mineral factory employees. The research design was descriptive survey research design and a structured questionnaire, observation and interview were used to collect data. The instruments were pilot tested and the reliability results were above 0.7 which is acceptable and have adequate internal consistency. Out of the targeted 241 respondents, 171 employees completed the questionnaires and participated in the study representing a response rate of 71%. The sampling technique used was census sampling technique. The results of the study showed that from the three behavioral dimensions of work place safety, indicated by respondents showed that their coworkers highly practice safe work behaviors, their supervisors were highly practicing safety at the work place and the management of organization also highly applies work place safety practices. This study has identified high level of perception of workplace safety dimensions among the employees in Coworker safety, Supervisor safety, management's safety and Safety Program components. There were moderate and positive relationship between workplace safety and job satisfaction which was statistically significant. There was statistically significant relationship between work place safety and organizational commitment. Work place safety accounted for 45.3 per cent of the variance in the job satisfaction of employees which were statistically significant as well as work place safety accounted for 17.4 per cent variance in the organizational commitment which were significant. Therefore, since workplace safety has positive relationship and significant influence on job satisfaction and organizational commitment, it is recommended that employee safety management should be given due attention to enhance employee job satisfaction and commitment to their organization.



KEYWORDS: employee workplace safety, job satisfaction and organizational commitment. DOI: 10.7176/RHSS/9-5-07 Publication date:March 31st 2019

Language: en