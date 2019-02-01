Abstract

The Philippines is expecting a rise in the number of drivers that use mobile phones while driving. It is known as the "texting capital of the world". The objectives of this study were to determine the predictors, risk perceptions and the prevalence of cell phone use while driving among trainee residents of the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital. This cross-sectional study employed total enumeration. A survey was first distributed to the target population, followed by a focus group discussion. Chi-square and multiple logistic regression were used to analyze data. Included in the final analysis were 175 drivers aged 25-30 years (mean=27.90 +1.34). There was no significant difference in the risk perceptions of cell phone users vs. non-users, and most perceived hands-free devices safer to use (p=0.030). The reported prevalence is 90.68%; drivers have a significant overall unsafe attitude (p=0.007), and an unsafe attitude when using handsets when driving, even when this is known to be dangerous (p=0.003). In conclusion, driving with hands-free devices was perceived to be safer, although drivers have a high overall unsafe attitude. Driving for more than two years and having an unsafe attitude were found to be significant predictors of cell phone use while driving. Countermeasures must take into account these factors when instituting behavioral modification strategies and road safety policies concerning unsafe and distracted driving.



KEYWORDS



Attitude, cell phone use while driving, driving experience, distracted driving, risk perceptions, young adult drivers.

Language: en