Abstract

Following September 11, 2001, numerous security policies have been created which have caused a number of unique challenges in planning for transportation networks. Transportation policy and funding to improve the transportation infrastructure has historically been addressed as individual modes not as intermodal transportation. As a consequence of this inopportune allocation, it is now apparent that the transportation modes are disconnected and have unequal levels of security and efficiency. Improved intermodal connectivity has therefore been identified as one of the main challenges to achieve a safer, secure, and productive transportation network. Tools need to be refined for collaboration and consensus building to serve as catalysts for efficient transportation solutions. In this study, a mathematical model using data envelopment analysis (DEA) was developed and investigated to assess the safety and security of intermodal transportation facilities. The model identifies the best and worst performers by assessing several safety and security-related variables. The DEA model can assess the efficiency level of safety and security of intermodal facilities and identify potential solutions for improvement. The DEA methodology presented is general in its framework and can be applied to any network of intermodal transportation systems. Availability of credible data, complemented with DEA methodology will help in management decisions making concrete safety and security decisions for intermodal transportation facilities.



KEYWORDS



Intermodal transportation, security, safety, data envelopment analysis (DEA).

