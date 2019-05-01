Abstract

A comprehensive analysis of road crashes is extremely supportive in identifying existing deficiencies and in proposing new the design strategies. There are several research studies carried out for improving safety at roundabouts with the aim to altering conflicttypes, reducing the drivers' speeds and crash severity, and highlighting a considerable differences in the safety performance of individual or group of roundabouts. The main purpose in this study was to explain the correlation between the types of crashes to the geometry of the roundabouts based on data collected from ten top poorly performing roundabouts in Toowoomba, Australia. Preliminary analysis revealed the following as top three types as prominent at these identified roundabouts such as angle crashes (74%), hit-object crashes (13%), and Rear-end crashes (9%). Excess proportion of specific crash method has been used as methodological tool to estimate the potential possibilities for a specific crash type exceeding threshold at each roundabout.



RESULTS show that eight out of ten roundabouts were regarded for a particular type of crash but only two roundabouts wereviewed for two types of crashes such as angle and hit-object.



KEYWORDS



Road crash, roundabout, Toowoomba, crash types.

Language: en