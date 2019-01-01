Abstract

PURPOSE OF THE RESEARCH: The primary aim of this study is to hypothetically examine the costs of falls experienced by the older people living in the community and fall prevention interventions implemented by nurses using the decision tree model. The secondary purpose of the study is to determine the factors affecting the cost of falls. THE MATERIALS AND METHODS: This study was planned as a costing and cost-effectiveness study. Two thousand seventy-five patient files were examined by following the research criteria. In the present study, a hypothetical analytical decision tree model was used. Three different scenarios were set up in the study, and the decision tree analyses were performed according to these scenarios. Falls will decrease by 12 % in the pessimistic scenario, by 27 % in the optimal scenario, and by 39 % in the optimistic scenario. The SPSS 22.0 (2014) and TreeAge Pro Suit (2009) programs were used for data analysis. THE PRINCIPAL RESULTS: The average cost for a person admitted to a hospital due to falls was $396.51 ± $1429.35.It was determined that costs varied according to the type of the injury.The results of this present study demonstrated that the three scenarios tested were costly but also more effective. Hence, the applicability of these interventions should be considered by policy makers taking both the costs and effectiveness into account. MAJOR CONCLUSIONS: Multidisciplinary research should be carried out in order to increase the effectiveness of the fall prevention programs to be implemented in the future, and multifaceted fall prevention programs should be developed.



