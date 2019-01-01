|
Citation
|
Rani P, Panda NB, Hazarika A, Ahluwalia J, Chhabra R. Asian J. Neurosurg. 2019; 14(4): 1175-1180.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Neurosurgery, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, India.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Medknow Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31903359
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
CONTEXT: Trauma-induced coagulopathy (TIC) is life-threatening in head injury patients, and there is a lack of Indian data on its incidence and outcome. AIMS: In this study, incidence and outcome related to coagulopathy were assessed in patients with moderate-to-severe isolated traumatic brain injury (iTBI). SETTINGS AND DESIGN: A prospective observational study carried out in patients admitted within 24 h of injury.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Coagulopathy; GOS; isolated head injury