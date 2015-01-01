|
Citation
|
Hejrati N, Ebel F, Guzman R, Soleman J. Childs Nerv. Syst. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Faculty of Medicine, University of Basel, Basel, Switzerland.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31901968
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Posttraumatic craniocervical vascular injuries in pediatric traumatic brain injury (TBI) are rare, and children-specific, evidence-based standards on screening and therapy of posttraumatic carotid-cavernous fistula (CCF), craniocervical artery dissections (CCAD), traumatic aneurysms (TA), and posttraumatic sinus venous thrombosis (SVT) is lacking. The aim of this review is to summarize the data on epidemiology, clinical presentation, and treatment of these traumatic lesions in a systematic manner.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Arterial dissection; Carotid-cavernous fistula; Pediatric neurosurgery; Posstraumatic aneurysm; Sinus venous thrombosis; Traumatic brain injury