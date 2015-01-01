Abstract

Introduction. Brake reaction time (BRT) is an accepted method for establishing recommendations for safe return to driving by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Other than performing a BRT test in clinic, there is no established clinical tool to help physicians differentiate safe from unsafe drivers once patients reach general recovery milestones. The purpose is to present individual recommendations to the patient through a novel, validated survey evaluating safe return to driving after orthopaedic surgery of the right foot and ankle. Methods. A total of 171 patients undergoing 1 of 3 specific foot and ankle procedures were prospectively enrolled. A 4-question survey and BRT were completed 6 weeks postoperatively. The following questions were asked: (1) "I think my brake reaction time is slower than most drivers my age," (2) "I think my brake reaction time is faster than most drivers my age," (3) "I think my brake reaction time is about the same as most drivers my age," (4) "Based on what I think my brake reaction time is, I think I am ready to drive." Internal consistency was determined with Cronbach's α and item total correlation. External validity was determined by Spearman's correlation coefficient. A BRT less than 0.850 s was considered as a pass. Results. Of 171 patients, 162 (95%) with ages ranging from 21 to 83 years achieved a passing BRT by 7.6 weeks. After removing 1 question because of internal inconsistency, the optimal threshold for predicting passing BRT was 10/15 points or higher, which had 99% probability of success that a patient would pass the BRT (95% CI = 96%, 100%). Conclusion. This novel, 3-question driving readiness survey can accurately predict a passing BRT Achilles rupture repair, total ankle arthroplasty, and hallux valgus correction performed in the right foot and ankle as early as 6 weeks postoperatively. Level of Evidence: Level II: Comparative study.

