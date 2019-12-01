SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Zanotto T, Gobbo S, Bullo V, Vendramin B, Roma E, Duregon F, Bocalini DS, Di Blasio A, Cugusi L, Furian L, Di Bella C, Neunhaeuserer D, Battista F, Bergamin M, Ermolao A. Gait Posture 2019; 76: 358-363.

Sport and Exercise Medicine Division, Department of Medicine, University of Padova, Via Giustiniani, 2, 35128, Padova, Italy.

10.1016/j.gaitpost.2019.12.031

31901763

BACKGROUND: End-stage renal disease patients living with a kidney transplant (KT) often present with frailty, functional disability, and mobility impairments that may result in a high risk of falls. Postural balance and muscle strength are implicated in the etiology of falls in the geriatric population, and both may be impaired in KT patients. RESEARCH QUESTION: We conducted a cross-sectional investigation to estimate the prevalence of falls, as well as to explore the association between postural balance, muscle strength and history of falls in end-stage renal disease patients living with a KT.

METHODS: Fifty-nine prevalent KT patients (age = 53.2 ± 11 years) were enrolled in this cross-sectional study. Participants were classified as fallers/non-fallers and underwent an objectively-measured assessment of postural balance on a stabilometric platform in eyes open (EO), eyes closed (EC), and dual-task (DT) conditions. Center of pressure (CoP) variables were taken for the analysis. In addition, participants underwent isometric (IM) and isokinetic (IK) assessments of lower limb muscle strength on a multi-joint evaluation system.

RESULTS: Thirty-four percent of the study participants reported at least one fall in the previous 12 months. In logistic regression analysis, CoP velocity in EO (OR: 1.23, 95 % CI: 1.06-1.43, p = .007), and IK ankle dorsiflexion strength (OR: 0.87, 95 % CI: 0.77-0.99, p = .034) were independently associated with increased odds of falling. SIGNIFICANCE: This cross-sectional study indicates that patients living with a KT presented with a prevalence of falls indicative of a high risk of falling. Postural balance and muscle strength are exercise-modifiable factors and further research is warranted to establish to what extent these measures may be implicated in the etiology of falling in this patient group.

Accidental falls; End-stage renal disease; Kidney transplantation; Postural balance; Strength

