SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Int. J. Inj. Control Safe. Promot. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Independent Council for Road Safety International, Delhi, India.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/17457300.2019.1708410

PMID

31902283

Abstract

A recent United Nations General Assembly resolution has asked the World Health Organization (WHO) to develop voluntary global performance targets on key road safety risk factors. These targets will be used to track how well countries are doing in reducing deaths and injuries from traffic crashes. WHO has produced a draft set of country-level targets and invited feedback from state and nonstate actors. This document provides feedback from ICoRSI about the targets proposed by WHO.


Language: en

Keywords

Road safety targets; evidence-based interventions

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print