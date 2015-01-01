|
Citation
|
Int. J. Inj. Control Safe. Promot. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Independent Council for Road Safety International, Delhi, India.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31902283
|
Abstract
|
A recent United Nations General Assembly resolution has asked the World Health Organization (WHO) to develop voluntary global performance targets on key road safety risk factors. These targets will be used to track how well countries are doing in reducing deaths and injuries from traffic crashes. WHO has produced a draft set of country-level targets and invited feedback from state and nonstate actors. This document provides feedback from ICoRSI about the targets proposed by WHO.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Road safety targets; evidence-based interventions