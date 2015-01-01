SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Davis LW. Appl. Econ. Lett. 2019; 26(18): 1497-1502.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/13504851.2019.1582847

PMID

Abstract

The prospect for electric vehicles as a climate change solution hinges on their ability to reduce gasoline consumption. But this depends on how many miles electric vehicles are driven and on how many miles would have otherwise been driven in gasoline-powered vehicles. Using newly-available U.S. nationally representative data, this paper finds that electric vehicles are driven considerably fewer miles per year on average than gasoline-powered vehicles. The difference is highly statistically significant and holds for both all-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, for both single- and multiple-vehicle households, and both inside and outside California. The paper discusses potential explanations and policy implications. Overall, the evidence suggests that today's electric vehicles imply smaller environmental benefits than previously believed.


Language: en

Keywords

D12; Electric vehicles; L62; plug-in hybrids; Q41; Q54; Q55; rebound effect; vehicle miles traveled

