Abstract

Excessive alcohol use is a significant public health problem globally. Alcohol use typically begins in adolescence or early adult life, and effective prevention strategies focused on this age group are needed to avoid development of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD). AUD is a worldwide problem resulting in millions of deaths, including hundreds of thousands of young lives lost. It is not only a causal factor in many diseases, but also a precursor to injury and violence. Furthermore, its' negative impacts can spread throughout a community or a country, and beyond, by influencing levels and patterns of alcohol consumption across borders [1]. This study sought to ascertain the influence of socio-cultural factors in AUD among adults. The study adopted a descriptive cross-sectional study design. Stratified random sampling techniques were used to sample alcohol users across the county. Both descriptive (frequencies and percentages) and inferential (chi-square test) statistics were employed in data analysis. Content analysis was used to identify emerging themes in the interviews conducted. The study established that 65% of alcohol users in Muranga County have symptoms of AUD. Socio-cultural factors were found to influence AUD. Based on the findings, it was recommended that the Ministry of health and NACADA should organize sensitizations and awareness drives on alcohol abuse on the worrying trends of AUD together with their associated morbidities. The study also recommended deliberate efforts towards implementation of sound policies aimed at curbing the growth of the AUD.



