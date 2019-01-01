|
Menon S, Sham ME, Kumar V, Archana S, Nath P, Shivakotee S, Hoda M. Ann. Maxillofac. Surg. 2019; 9(2): 345-348.
Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Vydehi Institute of Dental Sciences, Bengaluru, Karnataka, India.
31909013
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: The objective of this study is to analyze the maxillofacial fracture pattern from road traffic accidents (RTAs) in cases treated surgically in a tertiary hospital during July 2008-June 2018. MATERIALS AND METHOD: Data available in the department of oral and maxillofacial surgery of the institution of patients with maxillofacial fractures sustained due to RTAs that were treated in the department between the period July 2008 and June 2018 were collected and analyzed. The variables analyzed for the study were etiology, gender, age, and type of fracture. All cases were treated by open reduction and rigid internal fixation.
Language: en
Fracture; mandible; road traffic accidents; zygomatic complex