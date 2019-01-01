Abstract

PURPOSE: Accident Compensation Corporation statistics shows that maxillofacial fracture affects 11,000 people with an approximate $90 million annual cost in New Zealand dollars (NZD). Previous studies have demonstrated interpersonal violence (IPV), road traffic accidents (RTAs), sports injury, and falls being the common causes of maxillofacial fracture. This study investigated the causes and associated alcohol and/or drug use and fracture patterns in patients presenting with maxillofacial fractures in the Wellington region.



SUBJECTS AND METHODS: Demographic data of the patients, the cause of maxillofacial fracture and associated alcohol and/or drug use, and the fracture patterns were culled from our prospective maxillofacial fracture database at Hutt Hospital for a 5-year period from January 01, 2013, to December 31, 2017 and analyzed.



RESULTS: A total of 1535 patients were referred with maxillofacial fractures during the study. 38% of the maxillofacial fractures were caused by IPV, followed by sports injury (24%), falls (24%), and RTA (6%), with 33.4% associated with alcohol and/or drug use. Males were six times more likely to present with IPV-related maxillofacial fractures, compared to females. The 16-30-year age group was the most prevalent in the IPV group with NZ Maori attributing to significantly more maxillofacial fractures compared to NZ European, 54.6% vs. 32.0% (P < 0.0001).



CONCLUSIONS: IPV, especially involving alcohol and/or drug use, is the most common cause of maxillofacial fractures in the Wellington region, especially in NZ Maori males aged 16-30 years. Public health strategies are needed to decrease IPV as a cause of maxillofacial fractures.



Copyright: © 2019 Annals of Maxillofacial Surgery.

Language: en