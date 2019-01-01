|
York BS, Sent-Doux KN, Heo J, Barnett M, Marsh RW, Mackinnon CA, Tan ST. Ann. Maxillofac. Surg. 2019; 9(2): 315-318.
Gillies McIndoe Research Institute, Wellington, New Zealand.
(Copyright © 2019, Medknow Publications)
31909008
PURPOSE: Accident Compensation Corporation statistics shows that maxillofacial fracture affects 11,000 people with an approximate $90 million annual cost in New Zealand dollars (NZD). Previous studies have demonstrated interpersonal violence (IPV), road traffic accidents (RTAs), sports injury, and falls being the common causes of maxillofacial fracture. This study investigated the causes and associated alcohol and/or drug use and fracture patterns in patients presenting with maxillofacial fractures in the Wellington region.
