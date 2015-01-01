Abstract

When viewing a scene at a glance, the visual and categorical relations between objects in the scene are extracted rapidly. In the present study, the involvement of spatial attention in the processing of such relations was investigated. Participants performed a category detection task (e.g., "is there an animal") on briefly flashed object pairs. In one condition, visual attention spanned both stimuli, and in another, attention was focused on a single object while its counterpart object served as a task-irrelevant distractor. The results showed that when participants attended to both objects, a categorical relation effect was obtained (Exp. 1). Namely, latencies were shorter to objects from the same category than to those from different superordinate categories (e.g., clothes, vehicles), even if categories were not prioritized by the task demands. Focusing attention on only one of two stimuli, however, largely eliminated this effect (Exp. 2). Some relational processing was seen when categories were narrowed to the basic level and were highly distinct from each other (Exp. 3), implying that categorical relational processing necessitates attention, unless the unattended input is highly predictable. Critically, when a prioritized (to-be-detected) object category, positioned in a distractor's location, differed from an attended object, a robust distraction effect was consistently observed, regardless of category homogeneity and/or of response conflict factors (Exp. 4). This finding suggests that object relations that involve stimuli that are highly relevant to the task settings may survive attentional deprivation at the distractor location. The involvement of spatial attention in object-to-object categorical processing is most critical in situations that include wide categories that are irrelevant to one's current goals.

Language: en