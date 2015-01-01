|
Won D, Bae JS, Byun H, Seo KB. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(1): e17010262.
Department of Leisure, Sport and Taekwondo, Kyungmin University, Uijeongbu-si 11618, Korea.
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
31905948
The purpose of the current study was to meta-analytically investigate the psychological impacts of physical activity for the elderly population in Korea. The findings from 21 studies, using the comprehensive meta-analysis (CMA) program, indicated that participation in physical activity had a low, but meaningful, impact on the subjective well-being of elderly individuals. Of three exercise dose components, the duration of physical activity was the most influential, followed by the frequency and intensity of the physical activity. Of six subjective well-being measures, self-efficacy was most strongly associated with physical activity, followed by life satisfaction, leisure satisfaction, exercise satisfaction, successful aging, and happiness.
dose-response; elderly; meta-analysis; physical activity; subjective well-being