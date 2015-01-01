|
Citation
|
Heine C, Gong CH, Feldman S, Browning C. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(1): e17010263.
|
Affiliation
|
International Institute for Primary Health Care Research, Shenzhen 518000, China.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31905935
|
Abstract
|
With the increase in longevity, the number of women living into old age is rising and higher than that of men. Data was derived from the Melbourne Longitudinal Studies on Healthy Ageing Program, which included 533 women and 467 men aged 65 years and older, in Australia, over 10 years. Logistic regression modeling was used to investigate the prevalence of dual sensory loss and the unmet needs for vision and hearing devices in older women (compared to men) over time, as well as its impacts on self-reported general health, depression, perceived social activities, community service use and ageing in place.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Australia; dual sensory loss; mental health; older women; physical health; quality of life; social health; well-being