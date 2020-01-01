|
Burns Z, Khasnabish S, Hurley AC, Lindros ME, Carroll DL, Kurian S, Alfieri L, Ryan V, Adelman J, Bogaisky M, Adkison L, Ping Yu S, Scanlan M, Herlihy L, Jackson E, Lipsitz SR, Christiansen T, Bates DW, Dykes PC. J. Gerontol. A Biol. Sci. Med. Sci. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Harvard Medical School.
(Copyright © 2020, Gerontological Society of America)
31907532
BACKGROUND: Many hospital systems in the United States report injurious inpatient falls using the National Database of Nursing Quality Indicators (NDNQI) categories: None, Minor, Moderate, Major, and Death. The Major category is imprecise, including injuries ranging from wrist fracture to potentially fatal subdural hematoma. The purpose of this project was to refine the Major injury classification to derive a valid and reliable categorization of the types and severities of Major inpatient fall-related injuries.
Hospital Related; Morbidity; NDNQI; Physical Function; Quality of Care