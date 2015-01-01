SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Rosenblum D, Walton SR, Erdman NK, Broshek DK, Hart JM, Resch J. J. Neurotrauma 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

University of Virginia, 2358, Kinesiology, 210 Emmet St. S, Office 223A, Charlottesville, Virginia, United States, 22903-1738; jer6x@virginia.edu.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)

DOI

10.1089/neu.2019.6813

PMID

31910071

Abstract

A history of concussion has been associated with decreased neurocognitive function and postural control. The purpose of our study was to compare neurocognitive function and postural control in collegiate athletes with and without varying histories of concussion. Collegiate athletes were divided into groups based on 0 (n=129), 1 (n=91), 2 (n=52), and 3+ (n=34) prior concussions. Participants in each group were carefully matched by sport, sex, height, weight, and age. Athletes were administered the ImPACT™ and the Sensory Organization Test (SOT) as part of a standard of care preseason assessment. Group ImPACT (Verbal and Visual Memory, Visual Motor Speed, and Reaction Time) and SOT (Equilibrium Score and Somatosensory, Visual, and Vestibular sensory ratios) outcome scores were compared using one-way analyses of variance. Coefficients of variation (CV) were also calculated for each outcome score and were compared using two-sample tests with 95% confidence intervals. Participants with and without a history of concussion were not significantly different for any ImPACT or SOT outcome score (p's > 0.10). Groups (0, 1, 2, and 3+ previous concussions) were not different from each other for any ImPACT or SOT outcome score (p's > 0.11). Likewise, the CVs associated with each ImPACT and SOT outcome scores did not vary significantly between outcome scores for any group comparison (p > 0.09). Our findings suggest that a history of one or more concussions does not influence neurocognitive performance or postural stability in collegiate athletes at their preseason baseline assessment.


Language: en

Keywords

ADULT BRAIN INJURY; COGNITIVE FUNCTION; HEAD TRAUMA; TRAUMATIC BRAIN INJURY

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print