Abstract

Objective: A number of studies have already grouped cyclists according to different aspects of their mobility behavior. This could be used e.g., to improve the bicycle infrastructure planning, to detect critical spots and, to reduce obstacles for cycling. This wide, preexisting, range of cyclist typologies usually concentrates on one or two influence factors and differs, content-wise, in both factors used, as well as, methodically. Based on existing cyclist typologies we extracted all possible influence factors to integrate them in one single questionnaire. The objective of this study, using an empirical, based approach, is to compare this typology of cyclists with existing ones, integrating all known influence factors of recent studies.Methods: To address these issues, we conducted a Germany-wide online survey on cycling behavior, covering all relevant aspects we derived from both literature and especially, former cyclist typology studies including: social factors; the impact of environmental, individual; and route factors; as well as motives. The main goal was to identify distinct types of cyclists, and describe them as detailed as possible. The heterogeneous sample included a total of 10,294 responses.Results: Using factor and cluster analyses, a multidimensional typology with four groups of cyclists was derived which were interpreted as: ambitious, functional, pragmatic, and passionate cyclists. In addition, socio-economic factors, cyclist's motivation, and crash history were analyzed.Conclusion: The results produced by grouping different characteristics of cyclists can lead to policy recommendations or communal bicycle traffic planning. Policy planners can estimate reactions of the different types on interventions and adjust their decisions which can serve to support already passionate cyclists or, encourage normally under-represented infrequent cyclists to cycle more. The extent of perceived safety plays here an important role in the classification, e.g., the handling of high-risk areas for crashes.

Language: en