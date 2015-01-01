Abstract

Objective: The present study utilized an extended version of the Theory of Planned Behavior (TPB) to examine the psychological predictors behind the intention to drink and drive among female Indian drivers.Method: Three hundred and forty four female drivers (Mean age = 25.9, SD = 5.6, Age range = 18 - 35 years) completed a self-reported questionnaire about the measures related to standard TPB variables (attitude, subjective norms, perceived behavioral control and intention to drink and drive) along with additional constructs such as alcohol expectancies, risk perception, fatalistic beliefs, moral norms, past behavior and driver demographics. Pearson correlation matrix was generated to examine bivariate correlations among the various predictors. Hierarchical multiple regression model was developed to examine the influence of psychological predictors on the intention to drink and drive.Results: About 25% of the participants reported that they had driven under the influence of alcohol during the previous year. Hierarchical multiple regression results indicated that standard TPB variables explained 67.2% of the variance in drink and drive intention. Attitude was found as the strongest predictor followed by perceived behavioral control and subjective norms. Furthermore, influence of additional variables such as past behavior and moral norms on intention were found to be significant. The overall extended TPB model accounted for 71.5% of the variability in the intention of getting engaged in alcohol-impaired driving.Conclusion: The study demonstrates the usefulness of TPB model which played a significant role in predicting the intention to drink and drive along with the utility of additional significant variables. The findings of this study may be useful while designing and implementing policy interventions to reduce risks associated with drinking and driving among female drivers.

