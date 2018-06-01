Abstract

Although road users are aware of the possible risks of engaging in unsafe behaviours while driving, they continue to do so. These behaviours often contribute to traffic incidents and crashes involving them and other road users. This study set out to analyse the effect of road user type, location and time of day on unsafe driving behaviours observed in traffic conflict situations. Data were collected by road side observation at three different locations in the eastern part of Nigeria using the traffic conflict technique (TCT). This approach was adopted to overcome the inherent problems associated with reliable, inadequate and accessible crash data in Nigeria. In total 946 traffic conflicts were observed and statistical testing showed that drivers were involved in one or more unsafe behaviours prior to these conflicts. Of all unsafe behaviours observed, the incorrect use of indicators (13.3%) and tailgating (11.3%) were found to be the most prevalent, while road user type, location and time of day were found to be statistically associated with passenger scouting and other unsafe behaviours. Tricycle drivers were significantly more likely to engage in unsafe behaviours than vehicle drivers. Drivers are also more likely to engage in unsafe behaviours on straight roads. Additionally, a greater number of these unsafe behaviours were observed during the peak periods. It is recommended that better road infrastructure, more effective regulations and enforcement, and proper road safety education could help improve traffic safety in Nigeria.

Language: en