Abstract

Carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning occurs due to CO gas which is produced by the incomplete combustion of hydrocarbons. Several causes of CO poisoning have been defined in the literature. The most frequent causes are defective heaters, fires and exposure to exhaust gas in closed areas. The lung diffusion test is a method used to detect alveolar membrane diffusion capacity. The standard gas used in the diffusion test is CO. The case is here presented of a patient who was poisoned by CO during a DLCO test. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first case report defining CO poisoning during a DLCO test and treated at the Emergency Department.



Language: en