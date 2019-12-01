|
Citation
|
McCarty CA, Harry ML, Woehrle TA, Kitch LA. Am. J. Emerg. Med. 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Duluth, MN, USA.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31911062
|
Abstract
|
Falls continue to be a public health problem. They are the leading cause of morbidity and mortality in US adults aged 65 years and older and a 2014 survey found that 28.7% of older adults reported having fallen at least once in the previous 12 months. Much has been written about falls prevention in the community and inpatient settings, but less has been written about preventing falls in emergency departments ...
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Accident prevention; Accidental falls; Emergency hospital services