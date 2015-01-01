|
Citation
Liu Y, van den Wildenberg WPM, González GF, Rigoni D, Brass M, Wiers RW, Ridderinkhof KR. BMC Psychol. 2020; 8(1): e2.
Affiliation
Amsterdam Brain & Cognition (ABC), University of Amsterdam, Amsterdam, The Netherlands.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
31910907
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Response inhibition can be classified into stimulus-driven inhibition and intentional inhibition based on the degree of endogenous volition involved. In the past decades, abundant research efforts to study the effects of alcohol on inhibition have focused exclusively on stimulus-driven inhibition. The novel Chasing Memo task measures stimulus-driven and intentional inhibition within the same paradigm. Combined with the stop-signal task, we investigated how alcohol use affects behavioral and psychophysiological correlates of intentional inhibition, as well as stimulus-driven inhibition.
Language: en
Keywords
Alcohol use; Chasing memo task; Electroencephalography; Intentional inhibition; Readiness potential; Stop-signal task