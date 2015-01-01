|
Citation
Addae EA. BMC Public Health 2020; 20(1): e20.
Affiliation
Department of Sociology and Social Policy, Lingnan University, 8 Castle Peak Road, Tuen Mun, Hong Kong. evelynaboagyeaddae@ln.hk.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
31910835
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Social capital is generally portrayed to be protective of adolescents' health and wellbeing against the effects of socioeconomic inequalities. However, few empirical evidence exist on this protective role of social capital regarding adolescents' wellbeing in the low-and middle-income country (LMIC) context. This study examines the potential for social capital to be a protective health resource by investigating whether social capital can mediate the relationship between socioeconomic status (SES) and wellbeing of Ghanaian adolescents. It also examines how SES and social capital relate to different dimensions of adolescents' wellbeing in different social contexts.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Autonomy and control; Ghana; Happiness; Life satisfaction; Sense of belonging; Social capital; Social context; Socioeconomic status; Wellbeing