Mehdar KM, Mahjri AA, Al Rashah AA, Alyazidi A. Cureus 2019; 11(12): e6511.
Neurosurgery, King Khalid Hospital, Najran, SAU.
31911880
BACKGROUND: Spinal cord injury (SCI) is a life-changing neurological injury. Besides having significant implications for the patient, SCI places a considerable burden upon healthcare resources. Common causes of SCI include falls, road traffic accident (RTA), gunshots, and bomb blast. There is limited national data recording the aetiology of SCI in Saudi Arabia. The aim of this study is to collate SCI data obtained from patients admitted to King Khalid hospital (KKH), Najran, over the year covering June 2018 to June 2019.
fall; najran; neurosurgery; paraplegia; quadriplegia; road traffic accidents; saudi arabia; sci; spinal cord injury; traumatic spinal cord injury