Abstract

Soft tissue injuries to the head and neck are a common occurrence in sports. These anatomical regions are somewhat predisposed because of the "athletic stance" that is utilized in many close-contact sports. Although appropriate use of protective equipment, including mouth guards, helmets, and face shields, has reduced the incidence and severity of these injuries, they still occur regularly. To provide appropriate medical care, one must possess adequate knowledge of the superficial and deep anatomical structures, fundamental knowledge and skill in regard to wound care, and awareness of potential poor outcomes related to lacerations of unique structures, such as the mouth, eye, or ear.

