Citation
Kortum P, Acemyan CZ, Oswald FL. Hum. Factors 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Rice University, Houston, TX, USA.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
31913715
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: The goal of the research presented in this paper was to determine if the positively worded System Usability Scale (SUS) can be used in place of the positively and negatively worded standard SUS instrument for the subjective assessment of usability, and whether the results found here replicate those of Sauro and Lewis.
Keywords
SUS; acquiescence bias; measurement; systems usability scale; usability