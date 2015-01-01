Abstract

The frequency and consequences of bullying directed at school nurses (SNs) are poorly understood. The purpose of this study was to describe the prevalence and impact of bullying directed at school nurses, determine predictors of bullying directed at school nurses, and evaluate the individual and organizational impact of exposure to bullying directed at school nurses. School nurses (n = 334) completed an online survey comprised of the Negative Act Questionnaire-Revised, Perceived Stress Scale, National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health General Social Survey 2010 Quality of Worklife Module, Michigan Organizational Assessment Questionnaire, and open response items to determine their experiences with, and impact of, bullying. Descriptive and inferential statistics were calculated for quantitative data, while content analysis was used to analyze responses to open-ended survey items. One third of participants reported occasional or frequent bullying. Content analysis revealed three themes, including unexpected parent behavior, staff incivility, and formal reporting.



FINDINGS support the development of an educational intervention to assist school nurses in the prevention and management of bullying exposure.

