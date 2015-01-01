Abstract

Electric scooters (e-scooters) are a novel, rapid, and convenient mode of transportation with increasing accessibility across the United States.1 E-scooter use may decrease traffic congestion and increase public transit use.2 Expansion of e-scooters in dense, high-traffic urban areas will affect rider injury in unknown ways and lead to new policies already implemented by some major cities.3 With the influx of e-scooter availability in urban areas, particularly in the past year,3 we sought to investigate trends of injury and hospital admission.

