Abstract

As of November 5, 2019, there have been 2051 cases of e-cigarette, or vaping, product use associated lung injury (EVALI), with 39 deaths reported in the United States, over four months. The rapidly increasing popular habits of vaping and e-cigarette use has suddenly turned deadly in the United States. This epidemic of vaping-associated illness appears to be limited to the United States with few reported cases and no deaths from the rest of the world.



