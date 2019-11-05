SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Salzman GA, Alqawasma M, Asad H. Mo. Med. 2019; 116(6): 492-496.

Hussein Asad, MD, is Pulmonary Critical Care Fellow, University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine, Kansas City, Missouri.

(Copyright © 2019, Missouri State Medical Association)

31911735

Abstract

As of November 5, 2019, there have been 2051 cases of e-cigarette, or vaping, product use associated lung injury (EVALI), with 39 deaths reported in the United States, over four months. The rapidly increasing popular habits of vaping and e-cigarette use has suddenly turned deadly in the United States. This epidemic of vaping-associated illness appears to be limited to the United States with few reported cases and no deaths from the rest of the world.

Language: en
