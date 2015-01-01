Abstract

Many accidents per year are caused by driver sleepiness. There are no examination exists to determine sleepiness of driver as there is for intoxication detection. Detection of driver sleepiness is gaining importance in the field of Computer Vision and Machine Learning. Recurrent Neural Networks (RNNs) and Long Short-Term Memory (LSTM) have been very successful in processing of frames of a video. In this paper, we propose a driver sleepiness identification method using Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs) to extract information from images and feed sequence of images to the LSTMs for identification of sleepiness.

Language: en