Abstract

Traffic congestion is one of the important issues in developing cities and it depends on the change in land use. Regulation of zoning and land use playsa major role to mitigate the traffic congestion. Integration of Land use and transport system is one of the best solution to manage the traffic congestion is developing cities. In the past decades, Urban sprawl has resulted in to loss of high quality agricultural land and open space, fragmentation of ecosystem, spatially segregated users inducing high dependency on private vehicles and unfavourable conditions for use of Public transport. Simultaneously an increase in the built up area has been experienced in the cities without and regulation of the land use. At present the carrying capacity of road space cannot be increased with respect to the increasing vehicle population and hence it leads to traffic congestion. This paper reviews land use and transportation planning with respect to the traffic congestion with reference to the Indian cities and to derive the methodology to regulate the traffic congestion.

