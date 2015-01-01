Abstract

Acute Poisoning is an important public health problem causing significant morbidity and mortality throughout the world especially in developing countries. It is important to know the incidence, patterns and outcome of acute poisoning cases in order to take up appropriate planning in prevention, safety measures and management. The aim of this study was to characterize the poisoning cases admitted to the tertiary care hospital. The present study was undertaken to evaluate the trends of poisoning cases in Ramanagar District of Karnataka. It is a retrospective study conducted during Jan 2011-Dec 2014 in Rajarajeshwari medical college hospital, Bangalore, Karnataka. Data obtained from the hospital medical records and included the following various parameters: sociodemographic characteristics like the most vulnerable age group, agents and route of intake, mode of poisoning, type of poison used and outcome of the poisoning,. There were 1266 cases due to acute poisoning. Among 1266 cases, 998 cases were of intentional poisoning and 268 cases were of accidental poisoning. Females 701 cases (55.4%) outnumbered Males 565 cases (44.6%). Peak occurrence was in the age group of 20-29 years (635 cases) followed by the 30-39years (216 cases). Organophosphorus was the commonest agent followed by CNS depressants and household poisons. The incidence of poisoning and its morbidity and mortality can be reduced by developing and implementation of effective prevention strategies.

Language: en