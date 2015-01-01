Abstract

A prospective study of head injury cases during the period of 1st January 2015 to 31st December 2015 was conducted in Surat region of Gujarat, India.



Head injury is the most common emergency encountered in trauma units and causality departments. We studied 207 Autopsy cases of head injury which came for post-mortem examination at Surat Municipal Institute of Medical Education and Research (SMIMER), Surat.



The post-mortem study revealed that the age group most commonly affected is middle age between 18-50 years, with M: F ratio 5.7: 1. Skull fracture present in 66.7% cases;Laceration of brain in 59.4% cases. Most common intracranial Hemorrhage was Subdural (79.7%).



From our study, it was observed that in majority of cases, intracranial hemorrhage contributed either directly or indirectly to death. Accidents were responsible for most of the cases of head injury.

