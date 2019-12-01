|
Schmutte T, Olfson M, Xie M, Marcus SC. Am. J. Geriatr. Psychiatry 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.
School of Social Policy & Practice, University of Pennsylvania (SCM), Philadelphia, PA.
(Copyright © 2019, American Association for Geriatric Psychiatry, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
31917069
OBJECTIVE: Emergency department visits for self-harm and suicidal ideation have increased for US older adults. The purpose of this study was to examine discharge disposition, clinical recognition of mental disorder, and 30-day follow-up mental health outpatient care of older adults treated in emergency departments for suicide attempt (SA), suicidal ideation (SI), or deliberate self-harm (DSH).
Language: en
Self-harm; emergency department; older adults; suicidal ideation