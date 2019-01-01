Abstract

BACKGROUND: The objective of the present study is to identify differences in the prevalence of acute occupational pesticide poisoning across Korean orchard farmers' farming characteristics and the risk factors that have an effect on acute occupational pesticide poisoning.



METHODS: For 3 years (2014, 2015, and 2017), a questionnaire survey was conducted on 394 orchard farmers in some parts of south Chungcheong Province in relation to pesticide poisoning. 323 orchard farmers who responded to acute occupational pesticide poisoning were included for final analysis. With acute occupational pesticide poisoning as the dependent variable, a χ2 test and a multiple logistic regression analysis were conducted.



RESULTS: The results of the prevalence of acute occupational pesticide poisoning across farming characteristics showed that the group wearing 4 or more pesticide personal protective equipment (PPE) had a lower prevalence of acute occupational pesticide poisoning than the group wearing 3 or less pesticide PPE (p < 0.05). Furthermore, an analysis by area of fruit farming revealed that the group with more than 12,000m2 in the area of fruit farming had a higher prevalence of acute occupational pesticide poisoning (p < 0.05). Orchard farmers mainly use a speed sprayer to spray pesticides, and the speed sprayer can be categorized by presence of cabin. The analysis of the prevalence of acute occupational pesticide poisoning by speed sprayer's cabin existence found that existence of speed sprayer's cabin did not show a statistically significant difference in the prevalence of acute occupational pesticide poisoning.



CONCLUSIONS: The present study analyzed the prevalence of acute occupational pesticide poisoning depending on the speed sprayer's cabin existence and found no significant difference. The fact that famers using the cabinless style speed sprayer shows a higher percentage in wearing PPE than those using the cabin style speed sprayer is suggested to elucidate the result. As the first study in Korea which examined the prevalence of acute occupational pesticide poisoning by speed sprayer's cabin existence, the present study proposes the expected effect that increase of wearing pesticide PPE along with employ of speed sprayer's cabin can reduce the prevalence of acute occupational pesticide poisoning among orchard farmers.



