Citation
James SL, Lucchesi LR, Bisignano C, Castle CD, Dingels ZV, Fox JT, Hamilton EB, Liu Z, McCracken D, Nixon MR, Sylte DO, Roberts NLS, Adebayo OM, Aghamolaei T, Alghnam SA, Aljunid SM, Almasi-Hashiani A, Badawi A, Behzadifar M, Behzadifar M, Bekru ET, Bennett DA, Chapman JR, Deribe K, Duko Adema B, Fatahi Y, Gelaw BK, Getahun EA, Hendrie D, Henok A, Hidru H, Hosseinzadeh M, Hu G, Jahani MA, Jakovljevic M, Jalilian F, Joseph N, Karami M, Kelbore AG, Khan MN, Kim YJ, Koul PA, La Vecchia C, Linn S, Majdzadeh R, Mehndiratta MM, Memiah PTN, Mengesha MM, Merie HE, R Miller T, Mirzaei-Alavijeh M, Mohammad Darwesh A, Mohammad Gholi Mezerji N, Mohammadibakhsh R, Moodley Y, Moradi-Lakeh M, Musa KI, Nascimento BR, Nikbakhsh R, Nyasulu PS, Omar Bali A, Onwujekwe OE, Pati S, Pourmirza Kalhori R, Salehi F, Shahabi S, Shallo SA, Shamsizadeh M, Sharafi Z, Shukla SR, Sobhiyeh MR, Soriano JB, Sykes BL, Tabarés-Seisdedos R, Tadesse DBB, Tefera YM, Tehrani-Banihashemi A, Tlou B, Topór-Madry R, Wiangkham T, Yaseri M, Yaya S, Yenesew MA, Younis MZ, Ziapour A, Zodpey S, Pigott DM, Reiner RC, Hay SI, Lopez AD, Mokdad AH. Inj. Prev. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Department of Health Metrics Sciences, School of Medicine, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
31915274
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The global burden of road injuries is known to follow complex geographical, temporal and demographic patterns. While health loss from road injuries is a major topic of global importance, there has been no recent comprehensive assessment that includes estimates for every age group, sex and country over recent years.
Keywords
burden of disease; descriptive epidemiology; motorcycle; road injuries, pedestrian injuries; road traffic accident; traumatic brain injury