Abstract

Levodopa is a dopamine precursor and a mainstay treatment in the management of Parkinson's disease. Its side effects induce dyskinesia, nausea, vomiting, and orthostatic hypotension. Acute levodopa acute poisoning is uncommon, with only a few reported cases in the medical literature. Treatment of poisoning by levodopa is mainly supportive. The case of a child admitted to a hospital for acute levodopa poisoning is presented in this report.



© 2019 Adnane Lahlou, Saïd Benlamkaddem, Mohamed Adnane Berdai, Mustapha Harandou, published by Sciendo.

Language: en