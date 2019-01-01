|
Lahlou A, Benlamkaddem S, Berdai MA, Harandou M. J. Crit. Care Med. (Targu Mures) 2019; 5(4): 157-160.
Obstetric and Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, Hassan II Academic Hospital, Fez, Morocco.
(Copyright © 2019, Universitatea de Medicină și Farmacie Tîrgu-Mures, Publisher Walter de Gruyter)
31915723
Abstract
Levodopa is a dopamine precursor and a mainstay treatment in the management of Parkinson's disease. Its side effects induce dyskinesia, nausea, vomiting, and orthostatic hypotension. Acute levodopa acute poisoning is uncommon, with only a few reported cases in the medical literature. Treatment of poisoning by levodopa is mainly supportive. The case of a child admitted to a hospital for acute levodopa poisoning is presented in this report.
Language: en
Levodopa; Parkinson’s disease; antiparkinsonian drugs; mechanical ventilation