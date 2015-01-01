Abstract

BACKGROUND: Many elderly persons in Nigeria are having mental health challenges and there is a lack of commensurate increase in services to attend to such.



AIM: To assess the prevalence, pattern and correlates of psychiatric morbidity among community dwelling elderly persons (≥ 60 years) in Abeokuta, Nigeria.



METHODS: 532 respondents were selected using a multistage, stratified cluster sampling method from the elderly population in Abeokuta. First, participants were administered the socio-demographic questionnaire, General Health Questionnaire-12 (GHQ-12), and the Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE). Those with a score of ≥ 3 in GHQ-12 were assessed with the Mini International Neuropsychiatric Interview (MINI PLUS), while those with ≤ 16 in MMSE were assessed with the Diagnostic Statistical Manual (DSM) IV criteria for Dementia and the Petersen's criteria for Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI).



RESULTS: 36.3% of the respondents had a probable psychological disorder, while 25.4% had a probable cognitive impairment. 9.8% had a current definitive psychiatric disorder. The commonest disorders were major depressive disorder and dementia. The female gender, the oldest old (≥ 80 years), having a chronic medical illness and bereavement in the last 1 year were most significantly associated with having mental health problems.



CONCLUSION: A significant number of the elderly population in the studied community suffers from a psychiatric illness. It is hoped that studies as these will inform stakeholders on the need to pay closer attention to the mental health needs of the elderly, as their overall wellbeing plays a role in determining the overall health of the community.

