Citation
Hanks RA, Boileau NR, Norman AL, Nakase-Richardson R, Mariouw KH, Carlozzi NE. Rehabil. Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, University of Michigan.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, American Psychological Association)
DOI
PMID
31916806
Abstract
PURPOSE/OBJECTIVE: Spiritual well-being has been associated with better quality of life outcomes in caregivers, but the associations among the care recipient's functional status, the caregiver's spiritual well-being, and the caregiver's health-related quality of life (HRQOL) is unknown. Research Method/Design: The study examined the Spiritual Well-Being Scale in caregivers of persons with traumatic brain injury (TBI; n = 335). Participants completed measures from the Patient-Reported Outcomes Measurement Information System, the Quality of Life in Caregivers of TBI, and the Caregiver Appraisal Scale. The Mayo-Portland Adaptability Inventory-4 (MPAI-4) measured care recipient's functional status. The association between religious well-being and existential well-being and HRQOL were examined with Pearson correlation coefficients. Multiple linear regressions examined the interaction between caregiver well-being and care recipient functional status on HRQOL outcomes accounting for demographic variables.
Language: en