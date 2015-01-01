Abstract

AIMS: Fall prevention is an important health consideration for older adults. The benefits of moderate-to-vigorous intensity physical activity (MVPA) for fall prevention are well established. Few studies have explored the association between low intensity physical activity (LPA) and fall risk in older adults over time.



METHODS: Six waves of data from the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing (ELSA) were analysed. The measures of physical activity (PA) intensity were developed using latent class analysis (LCA). Then, the association between PA intensity and gait speed was analysed using a latent growth model (LGM).



RESULTS: Latent class analysis identified three classes of PA-inactive, low intensity, and moderate-vigorous intensity PA. LGM analysis showed that MVPA (Est 1.12, SE 0.05) was associated with a faster gait speed and slower rate of decline over time. LPA (Est 0.96; SE 0.12) was more beneficial than being inactive. Age was found to influence gait speed where MVPA was associated with better gait speed in adults aged ≤ 70 years, and LPA was associated with better gait speed for adults aged ≥ 70 years.



DISCUSSION: Moderate-to-vigorous intensity physical activity maybe more beneficial for older adults and current policy supports this. However, LPA is associated with better gait speed in older adults aged ≥ 70 years and also maybe more achievable for older adults.



CONCLUSION: Therefore, future fall prevention interventions should also include recommendations for LPA for old-older adults (≥ 70 years).

Language: en