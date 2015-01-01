|
Stark L, Robinson MV, Seff I, Hassan W, Allaf C. BMC Public Health 2020; 20(1): e38.
Qatar Foundation International, 1225 New York Avenue NW, Suite 500, Washington, DC, 20005, USA.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
31924196
BACKGROUND: Families resettling to the U.S. from conflict-affected countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) face countless challenges. These families must cope with experiences of armed conflict and forced migration while also assimilating to a new society. According to the 'immigrant paradox,' time spent in a new country can compound the effects of migration and assimilation challenges and lead to deteriorated mental health. This study aims to assess the psychosocial wellbeing of MENA-born or first-generation adolescents attending school in the Detroit metropolitan area (DMA) to understand how schools, families, and communities play a role in supporting these adolescents' wellbeing.
Language: en
Acculturation; Education; Immigrant paradox; Immigrants; MENA; Mental health; Middle East; Psychosocial support; Refugees; Youth