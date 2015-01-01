Abstract

AIM: To explore the views of children with cerebral palsy (CP) regarding their experiences being bullied and their perceptions of their primary bully.



METHOD: Forty-three children aged 10-18 with CP were given the California Bullying Victimization Scale (CBVS). Fourteen of the children shared a bullying experience orally or written after the survey. Using a mixed-methods analysis, the survey answers were tabulated with descriptive statistics and analyzed by Gross Motor Function Classification Scale (GMFCS) level. The comments were coded to determine qualitative responses.



RESULTS: Most bullied children viewed the bully as less than or at least equal to them regarding popularity (73%), performance in schoolwork (85%), and physical strength (56%). Bullied children preferentially told an adult at home. Code words and common categories of bullying were determined from their experiences.



INTERPRETATION: Children with CP experience bullying but don't view themselves as inferior to their bully in popularity, intelligence, or physical strength. Most bullied participants confided in an adult at home. Children with GMFCS 1, 2, and 3 seem to be at greater risk for bullying than children with GMFCS 4 and 5. Children with CP demonstrate individualized strategies for resilience with reliance on adults for resources.



