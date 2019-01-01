SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Romaniszyn P, Kawa J, Stępien P, Nawrat-Szołtysik A. Comput. Med. Imaging Graph. 2019; 80: e101689.

Affiliation

Department of Physiotherapy in Neurological and Musculoskeletal Disorders, The Jerzy Kukuczka Academy of Physical Education in Katowice, Mikołowska 72A, 40-065 Katowice, Poland.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.compmedimag.2019.101689

PMID

31926365

Abstract

The Great Geriatric Problems include dementia syndromes, locomotion disorders, and falls. In geriatrics, one of the most commonly used methods for assessing the balance of seniors is the Berg Balance Scale (BBS). It is a set of 14 exercises that reflect daily activates. In this paper focused on the 11th Berg Balance Test, a novel method is introduced, based on the time of rotation calculated using the CamShift algorithm. The method is tested on 57 recordings of seniors. The average relative error of presented method is 4.74%, which refers to the average absolute error at the level of 0.83 s.

Copyright © 2019 Elsevier Ltd. All rights reserved.


Language: en

Keywords

360 degree turn test; Balance assessment; Berg Balance Scale; Telegeriatrics

